Digital Battlefield Market is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 129.75 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Mounting defense expenditures to contain external aggression using smart technology is leading to increased uptake.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 10%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects experienced a substantial decline, attributed to closure of international borders and the consequent reduction in the likelihood of warfare. However, constant surveillance activities kept market demand afloat.

Use of digital battlefields by armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

Digital Battlefield Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Digital Battlefield in evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Digital Battlefieldare presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Digital Battlefieldsupplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Digital Battlefield, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The Spanish Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation a contract worth more than USD 519 million in April 2020 for providing sensor and radar equipment using the Aegis Combat System (ACS). The ACS detects, tracks, and destroys targets and missiles using a combination of computer and radar systems.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation was selected by the US Air Force in June 2020 to participate in an IDIQ contract worth more than USD 950 million to develop an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) to connect military platforms around the world. The ABMS is expected to transform the US Air Force’s future battlespace.

Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded a USD 50 million contract to supply digital soldier systems to the Royal Netherlands Army in December 2020. The company will provide digital soldier systems and vehicular integration for improved combat network capabilities, including command and control systems, under this contract.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Digital Battlefield : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Digital Battlefield demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Digital Battlefield. As per the study, the demand for Digital Battlefield will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Digital Battlefield. As per the study, the demand for Digital Battlefield will grow through 2032. Digital Battlefield historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Digital Battlefield consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Polyurethane Segmentations:

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare

By Platform Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites

By Installation New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



