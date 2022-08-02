West Quad Offers High-Quality Student Housing

Greensboro, North Carolina, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — West Quad is pleased to announce that they offer high-quality student housing for individuals attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro or North Carolina A&T State University. The complex is close to both campuses, giving students easy access to classes and on-campus activities.

West Quad offers various floor plans for students to share with friends or meet random students through the roommate matching program. Residents can choose two, three, and four-bedroom units. The two-bedroom units offer plenty of extra space with a bonus room for each bedroom. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly fee.

West Quad offers a comfortable lifestyle with access to amenities like community study rooms, grilling stations, beautiful green spaces, and social events held throughout the year for residents and their friends. Students can bring their pets. Retail and restaurants are within walking distance.

Anyone interested in learning about student living options can find out more by visiting the West Quad website or calling 1-336-617-3063.

About West Quad: West Quad is an off-campus housing community serving students attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. Students enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus. Each student pays a per-person rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: West Quad

Address: 2111 Spring Garden St.

City: Greensboro

State: NC

Zip code: 27403

Telephone number: 1-336-617-3063