Prime Healthcare’s CXO Amy Searls Receives National Leadership Recognition

Ontario, California, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare’s Chief Experience Officer Amy Searls was recently selected among the most impactful chief experience officers in the United States. This accolade arrives on the heels of her recent recognition among the “42 healthcare chief experience officers to know” and “Top 50 women leaders of Los Angeles.”

Chief experience officers are tasked with elevating the patient journey and advocating for a respectful approach to patient care. They are accountable for ensuring equitable care and cultural transformation among clinicians and staff.

According to Becker’s, “The best CXOs are obsessed with delivering truly patient-centered care and focused on breaking down organizational barriers to a seamless, stress-free patient and caregiver experience.”

Searls was selected among a group of leaders nationwide for her dedication to strengthening healthcare through leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care. Searls oversees all patient experience activities in 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the country.

The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2022

Searls joins a prestigious list of female leaders in Los Angeles dedicated to the success of the organizations they serve. This year’s awardees are leaders in their profession and embody traits that set them apart from others. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2022.

