Artificial Grass, Fake Grass, and Artificial Lawns Company Eternal Lawns has had a busy July

Leeds, UK, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — July has been an excellent month for us here at Eternal Lawns Ltd Eternallawns.com.

 

We have worked on a wide variety more installations this month with customers coming home us from all over the Yorkshire region.

 

Specifically, we have completed lots of new installations of our best artificial grass product, the 40MM Excellence grass.

 

Our 40MM Excellence grass can transform your garden into a vibrant, usable living space for all year round use your family and friends can enjoy spending more time in.

 

Our artificial lawns are renowned for their realism, practicality, and vibrancy.

 

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info@eternallawns.com.

 

Address –

 

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

 

Website: www.eternallawns.com

 

