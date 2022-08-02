Redpoint College Station Lets Students Live Off the Beaten Path

College Station, Texas, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint College Station is pleased to announce that they let students live off the beaten path. They recognize the value of off-campus living to maintain an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

Students can choose Redpoint College Station to accommodate their residence requirements while attending Texas A&M University. The housing complex offers various floor plans, including two, three, four, five, and six-bedroom cottages and townhomes to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash services. Furniture packages and reserved covered parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Redpoint College Station was built with comfortable student living in mind. Residents can enjoy features like a resort-style pool with cabanas and grills, a 24-hour fitness center, green spaces, sand volleyball courts, and a large clubhouse with gaming, a golf simulator, and media lounges. The pet-friendly complex allows students to bring their pets along.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living accommodations can find out more by visiting the Redpoint College Station website or calling 1-979-704-6389.

About Redpoint College Station: Redpoint College Station is an off-campus housing complex offering two to six-bedroom cottages and townhomes for independent student living. The complex offers everything students need to live comfortably close to campus. Students pay a per-person rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their share.

