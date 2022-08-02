Peak Eyecare of Durango Announces the Use of the IPL Machine to Treat Dry Eye Disease

Durango, CO, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Peak Eyecare is implementing Intense Pulsed Light treatment to treat patients with Evaporative Dry Eye Disease. IPL treatment has been used by dermatologists and aestheticians for the past 30 years. The goal of this treatment has been to remove skin blemishes such as sunspots, small blood vessels commonly called “spider vessels”, and unwanted hair follicles. When the treatment zone neared the eyelids, patients reported a substantial improvement in their dry eye symptoms.

What is Evaporative Dry Eye Disease?

Inflammatory biomarkers are released from the spider vessels found around the eyelids. This inflammation limits the amount of free-flowing, healthy oil that can be released from the meibomian glands in the eyelids. Further, bacteria and mites on the eyelid margin create a biofilm that also clogs the meibomian glands. When the meibomian glands become clogged, no oil is produced on the tear film, so tears evaporate way too fast, causing signs and symptoms of Evaporative Dry Eye Disease.

How IPL Treats Evaporative Dry Eye Disease

Intense Pulsed Light attacks Evaporative Dry Eye Disease in multiple ways. During each treatment session, a high energy light is used to flash the treatment area on each lower eyelid. This high energy burst of light ablates the small spider vessels, or telangiectasia, that is found on the eyelids. When the telangiectasia is reduced, the inflammatory markers cannot be released, thus restoring healthy function to the meibomian glands. In addition, the flash of light kills the bacteria and mites that make up the biofilm, further allowing the meibum to flow more freely. To learn more about Evaporative Dry Eye Disease and to find out if you are a candidate for IPL treatment, schedule your appointment at peakdurango.com.

About Dr. Capaccioli

Peak Eyecare was created by Dr. Davis Capaccioli to provide premier dry eye treatment options. Dr. Cap, as his patients refer to him as, enjoys working with specialty contact lenses, including scleral lenses for irregular and post-surgical corneas, and pediatric contact lenses to slow the progression of nearsightedness (myopia). He is particularly passionate about Dry Eye Disease management, and provides state of the art equipment to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of Dry Eye Disease. Visit him and his friendly staff at 3710 Main Ave, Suite 203, Durango, CO 81301.