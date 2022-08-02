Avo Automation Announces Continued Momentum Through New Leadership Appointments, Expanded Coverage and Customer Benefits

CINCINNATI, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Avo Automation, the leading solution for automated software testing and test data management, today announced its continued momentum demonstrated by new leadership appointments, expanded availability and new customer benefits. Avo Automation has appointed Manish Jha as Senior Director, Product Head, Sachin Chandavarkar as Senior Director – Sales (Asia Pacific & Middle East) and Shankaranarayana Adiga as Head of Engineering. This strategic growth and investment will allow the company to better serve more enterprise clients in new regions.

Avo Automation is expanding the availability of its products to Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, as the company’s go-to-market model is both direct and partner-focused in this region. Avo’s primary goal for this growth is to enhance the existing partner relationships and rapidly grow the partner footprint in the region. Avo is also announcing a new dedicated Client Engagement Organization, which will be instrumental in serving clients who want to deliver faster, more efficient software. This organization, covering APAC and the Middle East, will be the catalyst for new partnerships in a region of the world that is fast growing and adopting new technology at a rapid pace.

“There is a demand for higher quality software around the world, triggered by the proliferation of new applications and the need for stellar experiences,” said Vidur Amin, CEO, Avo Automation. “I am thrilled to welcome three proven, high-performing leaders to the Avo Executive Management Committee. I strongly believe that we have the right leadership team in place to continue building on Avo Automation’s positive momentum and mission of providing the world’s best test automation platform to enable rapid delivery of high-quality software.”

As the head of product management, Jha is responsible for developing future-ready products for companies reinventing software quality assurance. He is a seasoned product leader with 15-plus years of experience building unique and innovative consumer products from MVP to market leaders across different geographies. He brings diverse industry experience from gaming and AdTech, to EdTech, automobiles and AI.

“Some of the top pain points in product development for enterprises of any size are delays in time-to-market and technology not meeting growing business and customer needs,” said Jha. “A successful automated end-to-end process involves constant upskilling of resources and regular training. Avo is a seamless and natural fit for businesses because it is intuitive and multifaceted, making it uniquely positioned in the market.”

As Head of Engineering, Adiga is a seasoned leader who has a modern perspective. He was appointed to deliver on a robust product roadmap that addresses clients’ biggest challenges in software testing. Adiga brings 20-plus years of technology solution and IT delivery experience in supporting various customers across global industries.

“Organizations are fast embracing product-centric development to continuously deliver value to business and customers,” said Adiga. “This requires engineering excellence and end-to-end quality assurance with automation across the DevOps life cycle. Continuous testing and continuous reduction of test cycle time are critical success dependencies, making Avo Automation’s solution ideal for long-term results.”

Now spearheading Avo’s investments in APAC and Middle East, Chandavarkar has over 20 years of experience in technology product sales globally and has led business development for ventures across APAC and Middle East. As Avo’s go-to-market model is both direct and partner-focused, one primary focus is to enhance existing partner relationships and rapidly grow the partner footprint in the region.

“Avo is a change-agent in the test automation industry that is leading the movement towards faster delivery of higher quality software,” said Chandavarkar. “We have a big opportunity to tell this story to customers in the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets. This expansion will enable us to help enhance customers’ business operations and greatly improve efficiency.”

These advancements and new leadership appointments will allow Avo Automation to serve more clients in new regions, modernize their quality assurance operations and deliver the best business software. This news follows the release of new features for Avo’s flagship product for test automation called Avo Assure and a modern solution for test data management called Avo iTDM. Avo’s growth in 2022 is expected to surge even further, with a robust product roadmap in the pipeline and more to be announced soon.

To learn more about Avo Automation, please visit https://avoautomation.ai.