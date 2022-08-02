The Foody Gram Launches New Online Ordering System for Restaurants Saving Thousands of Dollars in Fees

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Foody Gram has launched a new online food ordering software solution designed to save restaurant owners thousands of dollars in high commission fees. Started by a digital marketing firm to help restaurants reach more customers through online capabilities, their services include commission-free online ordering software, social media management, and web design. A small start-up company, The Foody Gram has clients in 5 states ranging from food trucks and caterers up to multi-location independent restaurants.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for delivery and pick-up orders has substantially increased. Approximately 42% of all food orders are now placed online. With an increasing demand for online food ordering services, third-party food ordering apps charge substantial fees to restaurant owners. These commission fees often range from 20-30%. Owners pay a significant chunk of their profit to third-party food ordering apps.

With the help of Foody Gram’s online ordering system, restaurant owners can save a considerable amount of money that they used to pay to the third-party online food ordering apps.

Foody Gram offers restaurants a variety of services including:

Online Restaurant Ordering System – Looking for a custom ordering system for your restaurant? The Foody Gram’s interface will let your customers order directly from you, decrease commission fees, and help you build a customer database.

Web Page Building – The Foody Gram assists its customers in reaching a larger audience by increasing their online presence through web page creation. Their design team will design a custom web page to get your menu in front of thousands of customers online and generate more online orders.

Digital Menu – The Foody Gram provides a digital menu for its consumers that includes food images, making it more enticing and delightful. The goal is to make it easier for people to choose their food and know what they want.

Social Media Content Creation – Want to post on social media consistently but have no content to post? Boost your online presence and brand awareness instantly with The Foody Gram’s social media content creation. Starting at $195 a month, get up to 12 posts created for you a month. We will create all captions, do a proper hashtag analysis, create custom content, and schedule the posts for you. All you need to do is approve the content we schedule!

With these services, restaurants can gain more audience and more revenue. To get started with the Foody Gram’s online ordering system, you need to follow the below steps: –

Choose a plan according to your needs.

After selecting the plan, sign up on their website to get started.

Send them your restaurant’s menu, logo, and food images via email or via the link in the email you receive upon signing up.

Approve the draft pages sent to you and finalize them according to the plan and your needs.

Once everything is finalized, you can start taking Commission-Free online orders and instantly increase your digital presence!

To know more about their work and services, reach them at +877-762-1512.

You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more updates.

About the Company:

The Foody Gram was started by a digital marketing firm in 2020 that wanted to help restaurants, food trucks, and other eateries reach more customers. The firm assists restaurants and food trucks with online services like web design, social media, and online ordering. With the help of The Foody Gram’s Online Ordering Software, people can easily order food, reserve a table, or get help with takeaways. The software benefits in increasing your restaurant’s online presence and getting more customers, thus increasing their revenue.