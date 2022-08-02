Sullivan Super Service Offers Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services

East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Sullivan Super Service is pleased to announce that they offer premium plumbing, heating, and cooling services to keep homes comfortable and functional. Their qualified team completes installations, maintenance, and repairs to give homeowners peace of mind.

For more than 50 years, Pittsburgh-area customers have trusted Sullivan Super Service to provide professional service with the best results. Their team is available with same-day appointments to assure homeowners they will handle every issue promptly to restore function and ensure optimal comfort. They guarantee complete customer satisfaction with a two-year warranty on all repairs and an extended warranty for new installations. Their professional team arrives on time every time.

Sullivan Super Service has built a reputation for being friendly and helpful, offering customers quality plumbing, heating, and cooling services. Customers always know how much they will pay with upfront pricing and affordable financing options to ensure no one goes without essential services.

Anyone interested in learning about their plumbing, heating, and cooling services can find out more by visiting the Sullivan Super Service website or calling 1-412-308-5744.

Company: Sullivan Super Service

Address: 1350 5th Ave

City: East McKeesport

State: PA

Zip code: 15035

Telephone number: 412-203-5736