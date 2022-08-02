Risk Analytics Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Accenture plc, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Capgemini

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Risk Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Risk Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Risk analytics is a method of analyzing potential risks and assessing the likelihood of those risks occurring. It can be used to identify and assess a wide variety of risks, including financial, operational, and reputational risks. Risk analytics can help organizations make better-informed decisions about how to allocate resources and manage risks.

Key Trends

Risk analytics technology is constantly evolving in order to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of risks that businesses face. Some of the key trends in risk analytics technology include the following:

Increased focus on data governance and data quality: In order to make accurate risk decisions, businesses need to have confidence in the quality and accuracy of their data. As such, there is an increasing focus on data governance and data quality within risk analytics technology.

Increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being used more and more to help businesses automate risk decisions and identify risk patterns.

Key Drivers

Risk Analytics market key drivers are the need for organizations to manage risk and make informed decisions, the increasing availability of data, the need for faster and more accurate decision making, and the increasing complexity of risk management. Organizations face an ever-increasing number of risks that need to be managed. These risks can come from a variety of sources, including financial, operational, compliance, and reputational risks.

Key Market Segments

By Component Solution Services

By Deployment On-Premise Cloud

By Application Strategic Risks Financial Risks Others

By Industry Vertical BFSI IT & Telecom Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare



Key Market Players

Accenture plc

BRIDGEi2i Analytics

Capgemini

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

International Business Machines Corporation

Moody’s Analytics, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Risk Edge Solutions

