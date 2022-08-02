2-EthylHexyl Acetate Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global 2-EthylHexyl Acetate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 2-EthylHexyl Acetate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

2-Ethylhexyl acetate is a clear, colorless liquid with a characteristic, pleasant odor. It is insoluble in water, but miscible with most organic solvents. 2-Ethylhexyl acetate is used as a solvent for paints, varnishes, lacquers, and inks. It is also used as a plasticizer for plastics and rubbers.

Key Trends

The key trends in 2-Ethylhexyl Acetate technology are miniaturization, integration, and automation.

Miniaturization is the trend toward smaller and more compact devices.

Integration is the trend toward combining multiple devices into a single unit.

Automation is the trend toward using machines to perform tasks that would traditionally be performed by humans.

Key Drivers

2-Ethylhexyl Acetate (2-EHA) is a clear, colorless liquid with a mild odor. It is miscible with most organic solvents and is used as a solvent in a variety of applications. 2-EHA is a key ingredient in many products, including paints, coatings, inks, adhesives, and sealants.

The 2-EthylHexyl Acetate market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for paints and coatings, the increasing use of 2-EHA in adhesives and sealants, and the favorable properties of 2-EHA.

The paints and coatings industry is a major driver of the 2-EthylHexyl Acetate market.

The adhesives and sealants industry is another major driver of the 2-EthylHexyl Acetate market. 2-EHA is used as a solvent and a coalescing agent in adhesives and sealants.

2-EHA is also used in inks, and its favorable properties, such as low toxicity and low volatility, make it an ideal choice for this application.

Market Segments

The 2- Ethylhexyl acetate market is segmented by application, end-use, and region. By application, the market is classified into industrial solvents, and performance chemicals. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into automotive, paint, leather industry, cleaners, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 2- Ethylhexyl acetate market includes players such as BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Chemoxy International Ltd., Polynt SpA, Changzhou Xiaqing Technological Co Ltd., Vijay Ajmera Group, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Hallalpooyan Company, Silver Fern Chemical, and others.

