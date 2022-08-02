Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Data Acquisition System (DAQ) is a device used to convert physical parameters into digital data for further processing or analysis. DAQ systems are used in a variety of applications, including data logging, process control, and automatic testing. DAQ systems can be used to measure voltage, current, temperature, pressure, and other variables.

Key Players

National Instruments Corp

Keysight Technologies

Siemens Digital

Spectris PLC

Fortive

ADLINK Technology

AMETEK Inc

Key Trends and Drivers

The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market is driven by the increasing need for data acquisition in various application areas such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The DAQ system market is also driven by the growing demand for portable DAQ systems. The key trends observed in the DAQ system market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based DAQ systems, the growing demand for wireless DAQ systems, and the increasing use of DAQ systems in the automotive industry.

The automotive industry is one of the major application areas for DAQ systems. The automotive industry is witnessing a shift from the traditional combustion engine vehicles to the electric vehicles. This shift is driven by the stringent emission regulations, the need for fuel efficiency, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicles require data acquisition for various purposes such as monitoring the battery status, determining the vehicle range, and others.

Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Speed

High-speed (>100 KS/S)

Low-speed (<100 KS/S)

By Application

R&D

Field

Manufacturing

By Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others

