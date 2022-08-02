Bromine Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Bromine Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bromine is a halogen element with the symbol Br and atomic number 35. A heavy, volatile, reddish-brown liquid at room temperature, bromine is a fumigant with a strong, disagreeable odor, and is frequently used as a disinfectant or a sedative. Bromine compounds are used as flame retardants, in agriculture, in medicine, and as pesticides.

Bromine is produced by electrolysis of brine solutions. The major commercial source of bromine is the Dead Sea in Israel. Other sources include the Great Salt Lake in the United States, the Sea of Galilee in Israel, and various lakes in Russia.

Bromine is used in a variety of applications, the largest of which is as a flame retardant. Bromine-containing flame retardants are used in a variety of products, including plastics, textiles, electronics, and automobiles. Bromine is also used as a disinfectant and an insecticide.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20005/

Key Players

ICL Group Limited

Albemarle Corporation

LANXESS AG

Tosoh Corporation

TATA Chemicals Limited

Gulf Resources Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

Bromine is used in a wide variety of applications, including as a disinfectant, flame retardant, and in the production of dyes and pharmaceuticals.

One of the key trends in the bromine market is the increasing use of bromine-based flame retardants. Bromine-based flame retardants are effective in reducing the flammability of a wide range of materials, including plastics, textiles, and electronics. They are used in a variety of applications, such as in the automotive and construction industries.

Another key trend in the bromine market is the increasing demand for bromine from the Asia-Pacific region. The region is expected to continue to be the largest market for bromine, due to the growing demand from the flame retardant and water treatment industries.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20005/

Market Segments

By Derivatives

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Hydrogen Bromide

By Application

Biocide

Flame Retardant

Oil & Gas Drilling

Plasma Etching

PTA Synthesis

Fumigant Synthesis

Others

By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Agricultural & Pesticides

Building & Construction

Water Treatment

Others

Reasons to buy Bromine Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20005/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700