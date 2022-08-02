Manufacturing Execution System Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software application that provides a comprehensive real-time overview of the manufacturing process. MES systems are used to track and control production processes, including the movement of materials, the assembly of products, and the testing and quality assurance of finished products. MES systems can also be used to monitor and optimize the performance of manufacturing equipment, and to track and report on the production of individual products.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

AVEVA plc

Dassault Systèmes

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

SAP SE

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

There is a growing trend in the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market towards the integration of MES with other enterprise systems such as ERP, SCADA, and PLC. This integration allows for a more holistic view of the manufacturing process and can lead to increased efficiency and productivity.

Another key trend is the move towards cloud-based MES solutions. These solutions offer many benefits such as reduced IT costs, increased flexibility, and scalability.

There is also a trend towards the use of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones for MES. This allows for greater flexibility and accessibility of the MES system.

Finally, there is a trend towards the use of big data and analytics in MES. This can help to improve decision making and optimize the manufacturing process.

Market Segments

By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

On-demand

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Management

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical Devices

Others

