Enterprise Mobility Management Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Enterprise Mobility Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a comprehensive set of tools and technologies used to secure and manage mobile devices and apps used in the enterprise. EMM includes mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

MDM provides the ability to remotely configure and manage mobile devices. This includes the ability to remotely lock and wipe devices, as well as push updates and security patches.

Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Honeywell International Inc

BlackBerry Ltd

MobileIron

VMware

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the growth of the enterprise mobility management market include the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, the need to increase productivity, and the need to reduce operational costs.

The cloud-based enterprise mobility management solutions are growing at a rapid pace as they offer several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The BYOD trend is gaining popularity as it helps organizations to reduce their IT costs and increase employee productivity. The use of mobile applications is increasing as they offer several benefits such as real-time information access, increased productivity, and enhanced customer experience.

Market Segments

By Components

Software

Services

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

