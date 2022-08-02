Smart Agriculture Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Smart Agriculture Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart agriculture is a way of using technology to increase yields, decrease inputs costs, and improve sustainability in agriculture. The technology can be used in a number of ways, including precision farming, controlled environment agriculture, and livestock monitoring.

Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture technology that uses GPS and other forms of technology to map out fields and track soil conditions, weather patterns, and plant growth. This information can be used to make decisions about when to plant, how to irrigate, and what type of fertilizer to use.

Controlled environment agriculture is another type of smart agriculture technology. This type of agriculture uses greenhouses or other types of controlled environments to grow crops. The use of controlled environments can help to reduce the need for pesticides and other inputs, and can also help to improve yields.

Key Trends and Drivers

The market is driven by several factors such as the need for efficient use of resources, increasing labor costs, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agriculture technologies.

Precision farming is one of the key trends in the smart agriculture market. Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture that uses information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of crop production. The main aim of precision farming is to reduce the input costs while maximizing the yield.

The other key trend in the smart agriculture market is the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with sensors and software that enable them to operate without human intervention. These vehicles are used for various applications such as crop monitoring, soil mapping, and spraying of pesticides.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Others

