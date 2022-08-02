Smart Agriculture Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

Posted on 2022-08-02 by in Technology // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Smart Agriculture Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart agriculture is a way of using technology to increase yields, decrease inputs costs, and improve sustainability in agriculture. The technology can be used in a number of ways, including precision farming, controlled environment agriculture, and livestock monitoring.

Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture technology that uses GPS and other forms of technology to map out fields and track soil conditions, weather patterns, and plant growth. This information can be used to make decisions about when to plant, how to irrigate, and what type of fertilizer to use.

Controlled environment agriculture is another type of smart agriculture technology. This type of agriculture uses greenhouses or other types of controlled environments to grow crops. The use of controlled environments can help to reduce the need for pesticides and other inputs, and can also help to improve yields.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20042/

Key Players

  • Deere & Company
  • AGCO Corporation
  • InnovaSea Systems
  • Trimble, Inc.
  • Topcon Positioning Systems
  • Semiosbio Technologies Inc.
  • Afimilk Ltd

Key Trends and Drivers
The market is driven by several factors such as the need for efficient use of resources, increasing labor costs, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agriculture technologies.

Precision farming is one of the key trends in the smart agriculture market. Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture that uses information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of crop production. The main aim of precision farming is to reduce the input costs while maximizing the yield.

The other key trend in the smart agriculture market is the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with sensors and software that enable them to operate without human intervention. These vehicles are used for various applications such as crop monitoring, soil mapping, and spraying of pesticides.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20042/

Market Segments

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Type

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Precision Aquaculture
  • Smart Greenhouse
  • Others

Reasons to buy Smart Agriculture Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20042/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution