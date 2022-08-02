Wireless Charging Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wireless charging technology is based on the principle of electromagnetic induction. When an alternating current is passed through a wire, it creates a magnetic field. This magnetic field can then be used to induce a current in another wire, without the need for physical contact between the two wires.

Wireless charging technology is used in a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, mobile devices, and medical implants. Electric vehicles use wireless charging to recharge their batteries without the need for a plug-in connection. Mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, can be charged wirelessly using a charging pad or dock. Medical implants, such as pacemakers, can be charged wirelessly using inductive charging.

Key Players

Samsung Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc

IDT Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co

Evatran Group

Energous Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

The market is driven by the increasing demand for wireless charging in smartphones and other consumer electronics, and the increasing adoption of Qi standard in wireless charging.

Market Segments

By Implementation

Transmitters

Receivers

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance

Inductive

Radio Frequency

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

