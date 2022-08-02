Population Health Management Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, i2i Population Health, Health Catalyst

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Population Health Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Population Health Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Population health management is an approach to healthcare that focuses on improving the health of a specific population. This can be done by identifying and addressing health risks, providing access to care, and improving the quality of care. Population health management can help to improve the overall health of a population and reduce healthcare costs.

Key Trends

The key trends in Population Health Management technology are:

The use of data to drive decision-making: Population health management programs are increasingly using data to drive decision-making. This includes the use of data to identify population health risks, to track progress towards goals, and to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

The use of technology to support population health management: A variety of technology tools are being used to support population health management programs. These tools include electronic health records, health information exchanges, data analytics platforms, and mobile health applications.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Population Health Management market. One is the rising cost of healthcare. This is putting pressure on providers to find ways to improve outcomes while reducing costs.

Another driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This is leading to a greater need for Population Health Management solutions that can help manage these conditions.

Market Segments

By Components

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-premise Mode of Delivery

Cloud-based Mode of Delivery

Key Players

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

i2i Population Health

Health Catalyst

Optum

Enli Health Intelligence

eClinicalWorks

Orion Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

