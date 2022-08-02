PET Foam Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Armacell International SA, 3A Composites, Gurit Holding, DIAB Group

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global PET Foam Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on PET Foam Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

PET foam is a type of polyurethane foam that is made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. It is a lightweight, strong, and durable material that is often used in packaging and construction applications. PET foam is also known for its good insulation properties and its ability to resist moisture.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20335

Key Trends

One of the most important trends in PET foam technology is the development of more environmentally-friendly foams. Traditional PET foams are made with toxic chemicals and release harmful emissions when they are produced. However, new types of PET foams are being developed that are made with safer, more environmentally-friendly chemicals. These new foams are less harmful to the environment and are also more biodegradable than traditional PET foams.

Key Drivers

The PET Foam market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient and lightweight construction materials, the growing automotive industry, and the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging materials.

Market Segments

By Raw Material

Virgin PET

Recycled PET

By Grade

Low-density

High-density

Key Players

Armacell International SA

3A Composites

Gurit Holding

DIAB Group

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

Sekisui Plastics

Petro Polymer Shargh

Carbon-Core Corp.

BASF SE

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20335

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/