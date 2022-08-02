Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market 2021 Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2031 | Amcor plc, WestRock Company, Mondi Group, DS Smith

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Paper is a material that is produced by pressing together moist fibers of cellulose pulp derived from wood, rags, grasses, or other vegetable sources, and draining them of water. Paperboard is a paper-based material used for packaging or printing. It is made by compressing paper pulp and then drying it under pressure. Paperboard is thicker and more durable than paper, and is used for packaging products such as cereal boxes, shoe boxes, and folding cartons.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report :https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20454

Key Trends

The key trends in paper and paperboard packaging technology are towards lighter weight materials, improved barrier properties, and greater sustainability.

Lighter weight materials are being developed to reduce the overall weight of paper and paperboard packaging. This can be achieved through the use of thinner materials, or through the use of materials with a lower density.

Improved barrier properties are being developed to protect the contents of paper and paperboard packaging from moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors. Barrier coatings, such as those made from polyethylene or aluminum oxide, can be applied to paper and paperboard to improve its resistance to moisture and oxygen.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market are expected to be the growing demand for packaging from the food and beverage industry, the increasing use of paper and paperboard packaging in the healthcare industry, and the growing trend of e-commerce.

The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major driver of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market. The increasing demand for packaged food, the growing demand for convenience foods, and the increasing demand for takeaway foods are expected to drive the demand for paper and paperboard packaging.

Market Segments:

The Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented into grade, type, application and region. By grade the market is divided into SBS, CUK, FBB, WLC, glassine and greaseproof paper. Based on type it is segmented into corrugated box, boxboard and flexible paper. On the basis of application it is bifurcated into food, beverage, healthcare, personal and homecare. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market includes players such as International Paper, Amcor plc, WestRock Company, Mondi Group, DS Smith, Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Sappi Limited and Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20454

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/