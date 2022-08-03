TPA Shuttles LLC Offers Charter Van and Airport Shuttle Services at a Flat Rate of $50 Per Passenger

The airport shuttle service offers transportation from and to Orlando and Tampa airports at the most cost-effective rates despite rush hours.

Tampa, Florida, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — TPA Shuttles is a transportation service offering its luxury shuttle and charter van services in Orlando and Tampa to facilitate travelers with professional, timely, clean, and affordable journeys from and to the airport. The company is known for its flexible airport schedule of 16 rides per day at both Orlando and Tampa airports. Every shuttle ride costs $50 per passenger.

Transportation is a significant expense that many travelers struggle to address when they land in new cities and countries. With public and private transportation costs drastically rising in Florida, it’s become crucial for passengers to find and most affordable ways to get around cities like Orlando and Tampa. Thanks to the airport shuttle service offered by TPA Shuttles, it’s now become easier for passengers to travel from and to the airport at a fixed rate of $50 per ride.

When asked about their fixed transportation rates, a company spokesperson said, “Traveling shouldn’t be as costly as it already is. We understand the need for passengers to find comfortable rides that won’t cost them an arm and a leg. Therefore, our shuttles include luxury Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans to take them around town at the most cost-effective rates. The best thing about choosing us is that our costs never change. This means you only get to pay $50 for your ride even when you’ve scheduled a trip with us during rush hours.”

TPA Shuttles makes it easier for passengers to navigate through airports stress-free without worrying about rising transport costs. They can now be contacted for arrival and departure schedules on the details given below.

About TPA Shuttles

Contact Information

Website: https://tpashuttles.com/

Phone: 813-523-7346

Address: 304 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33604, United States