What is the Size (Volume and Value) of Beverage Cans Market in 2028?

Beverage Cans Industry Overview

The global beverage cans market size was valued at USD 35.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The demand for highly portable and superior packaging solutions for protection from the external environment is primarily contributing to the market growth. The demand for beverage cans is expected to be driven by the rising consumption of non-alcoholic products among health-conscious consumers. In addition, the introduction of fruit juices and sports drinks coupled with the growing consumption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products in can packaging is expected to benefit the market growth. The U.S. is the biggest market for beverage cans with the highest per capita can consumption in the world.

The market has witnessed continuous product innovations due to the strong presence of major companies in the U.S., such as Ball Corp. The superior physical properties of metals over their counterparts are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. These properties include easy labeling & printing on the metal surface, high malleability, and design innovations to appeal to the millennial.

With the increasing health consciousness among consumers globally, beverage manufacturers are also improving and innovating products with a focus on natural, low-calorie, and low-sugar ingredients, such as stevia, in their products. This is expected to attract an increased number of health-conscious customers.

Packaged beer sales increased drastically as restaurants and bars began offering alcohol on the go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in demand for alcoholic products through off-premise locations, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and departmental stores, led to high demand for metal cans.

With an increase in health consciousness among consumers owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the consumption of healthy foods and beverages increased, which, in turn, augmented the sales for functional and energy drinks. This, in turn, supported the overall market growth.

Beverage Cans Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global beverage cans market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Beverage Cans Material Outlook (Volume, Million Cans; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Aluminum Steel

Beverage Cans Application Outlook (Volume, Million Cans; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Carbonated Soft Drinks Alcoholic Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices Others

Beverage Cans Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Cans; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Beverage Cans market include

Ball Corp.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The Olayan Group

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh S.A.

CANPACK

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Bangkok Can Manufacturing

Nampak Ltd.

Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

SWAN Industries (Thailand) Company Ltd.

GZ Industries Ltd.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Envases Group

