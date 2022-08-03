Lark Northgate Allows Students to Live Comfortably

College Station, Texas, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Northgate is pleased to announce that they allow students to live comfortably while remaining close to the Texas A&M campus. They offer the best solutions that give students an independent lifestyle for an affordable monthly price.

Lark Northgate offers off-campus student apartments with their choice of floor plans, including one, two, four, and five-bedroom apartments to share with friends or get matched with random students through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a per-person rate, including in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Lark Northgate get access to all the community amenities to make student living more enjoyable. Features include a rooftop pool with a deck, poolside TVs, fire pits, grilling stations, bocce ball, a 4,000-square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio and spin rooms, and more. The complex allows pets and has an on-site pet park. Social events take place throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student living accommodations can find out more by visiting the Lark Northgate website or calling 1-979-493-5175.

About Lark Northgate: Lark Northgate is an off-campus housing complex available to students attending Texas A&M University. The complex features one, two, four, and five-bedroom units to accommodate groups of friends or meet new people. Students enjoy an independent off-campus lifestyle with convenient access to classes and on-campus activities.

