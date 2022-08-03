Fire-resistant Coatings Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | AkzoNobel N.V, PPG Industries, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fire-resistant Coatings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire-resistant Coatings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fire-resistant coatings are special coatings that are applied to materials in order to make them more resistant to fire. These coatings are typically made from chemicals that are designed to slow down or prevent the spread of fire. They may also contain ingredients that help to cool the material down, which can help to prevent fires from starting in the first place. Fire-resistant coatings are often used on buildings and other structures in order to help protect them from fires.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in fire-resistant coatings technology. One is the development of nanocoatings. These coatings are made up of very small particles, which makes them more effective at blocking heat and flames than traditional coatings. Another trend is the use of more environmentally-friendly ingredients in fire-resistant coatings. This is important because many traditional fire-resistant coatings contain harmful chemicals that can be released into the air when they are used. Finally, there is a trend toward more multi-functional fire-resistant coatings. These coatings not only provide fire protection, but also offer other benefits such as UV protection or anti-fogging.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Fire-resistant Coatings market are the stringent fire safety regulations, the growing construction industry, and the increasing awareness of fire safety. The stringent fire safety regulations are the major driver of the Fire-resistant Coatings market. The fire safety regulations are becoming more stringent in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Europe. The fire safety regulations in these countries are becoming more stringent due to the increasing number of fire accidents. The fire safety regulations require the use of fire-resistant coatings in the construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing buildings.

Market Segments:

By Type

Intumescent

Cementitious

By Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

By Application

Building & Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Key Market Players:

AkzoNobel N.V

PPG Industries

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

RPM International

Sika

