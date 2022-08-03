Meat Substitutes Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Meat Substitutes Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Meat Substitutes Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A meat substitute is a food product that tastes and looks like meat but is made from plant-based ingredients. The most common meat substitutes are made from soy, but there are also meat substitutes made from wheat, peas, and other plant-based ingredients. There are many reasons why people might choose to eat meat substitutes instead of meat. Some people do it for health reasons, as meat substitutes are usually lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than meat.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in meat substitutes technology:

Increased focus on healthy and sustainable alternatives to meat

Increased interest in plant-based meat substitutes

Increased availability of meat substitutes

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the meat substitutes market are the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing awareness of the environmental impact of meat production. The growing popularity of plant-based diets is also driving the market for meat substitutes.

Market Segments:

By Product:

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Quorn

By Source:

Soy protein

Wheat protein

Pea protein

Key Market Players;

ADM

Ingredion Incorporated

DuPont

Kerry Group

Roquette Frères

PURIS

Axiom Foods

Sonic Biochem Ltd

Wilmar International Limited

