Micro-LED Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Micro-LED Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro-LED is a display technology that uses extremely small LEDs to create high-resolution images. Micro-LED displays are thinner, brighter, and more energy-efficient than traditional LEDs and offer enhanced contrast ratios and color gamut.

Micro-LEDs are typically less than 100 microns in size and can be arranged in a very tight pitch, which results in extremely high-resolution images. Micro-LEDs are also much brighter than traditional LEDs, making them ideal for use in high-brightness display applications.

Key Players

  • Samsung Electronics
  • LG Display
  • Epistar
  • Nichia Coporation
  • Osram Opto
  • X-Celeprint
  • Nanosys

Key Trends and Drivers

Micro-LEDs are a type of LED that is much smaller in size than a traditional LED. They are typically only a few microns in diameter, which is about 1/10th the size of a traditional LED. Micro-LEDs offer many advantages over traditional LEDs, including higher brightness, lower power consumption, and improved efficiency.

The major drivers for the growth of the micro-LED market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the increasing adoption of micro-LEDs in consumer electronics.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Display
  • Lighting

By Vertical

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Advertising
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Others

By Panel-Size

  • Micro Display
  • Small and Medium-sized Panel
  • Large Panel

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

