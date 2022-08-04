Micro-LED Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2031 | Aledia, Mikro Mesa, Verlase technologies, Lumens, Cooledge

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Micro-LED Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Micro-LED Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro-LED is a display technology that uses extremely small LEDs to create high-resolution images. Micro-LED displays are thinner, brighter, and more energy-efficient than traditional LEDs and offer enhanced contrast ratios and color gamut.

Micro-LEDs are typically less than 100 microns in size and can be arranged in a very tight pitch, which results in extremely high-resolution images. Micro-LEDs are also much brighter than traditional LEDs, making them ideal for use in high-brightness display applications.

Key Trends and Drivers

Micro-LEDs are a type of LED that is much smaller in size than a traditional LED. They are typically only a few microns in diameter, which is about 1/10th the size of a traditional LED. Micro-LEDs offer many advantages over traditional LEDs, including higher brightness, lower power consumption, and improved efficiency.

The major drivers for the growth of the micro-LED market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the increasing adoption of micro-LEDs in consumer electronics.

Market Segments

By Application

Display

Lighting

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Advertising

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Key Players

Samsung Electronics

LG Display

Epistar

Nichia Coporation

Osram Opto

X-Celeprint

Nanosys

Jade bird display

Aledia

Mikro Mesa

Verlase technologies

Lumens

Cooledge

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

