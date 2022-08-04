HealthCare Analytics Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | IBM, Optum, Cerner, SAS Institute, Allscripts

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global HealthCare Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on HealthCare Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Healthcare analytics is the process of transforming data into insights that can be used to improve patient care and drive operational efficiency. There are a variety of healthcare analytics applications, including population health management, clinical decision support, and claims fraud detection.

Healthcare analytics relies on a variety of data sources, including electronic health records, claims data, and patient surveys. Data is typically collected from multiple sources and then combined into a central data warehouse. Once data is in the warehouse, it can be cleaned and transformed into a format that is suitable for analysis.

Key Trends and Drivers

The healthcare analytics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of data-driven decision making by healthcare organizations. The demand for healthcare analytics is driven by the need to reduce healthcare costs, improve patient outcomes, and increase operational efficiencies. The key trends in the healthcare analytics market are data–driven decision making, predictive analytics, real–time data analytics, and cloud–based solutions.

Market Segments

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

By Application

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operation and Administrative Analytics

Population Health

Key Players

IBM

Optum

Cerner

SAS Institute

Allscripts

McKesson

MedeAnalytics

Inovalon

Oracle

