Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Becton, Dickinson

The global aspiration & biopsy needles market size was USD 889 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,901 Mn in 2031, growing at a rate of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A needle biopsy is a procedure to obtain a sample of cells from the body for laboratory testing. Common needle biopsy procedures comprise fine-needle aspiration and core needle biopsy. Needle biopsy may be used to take tissue or fluid samples from muscles, bones, and other organs, such as the liver or lungs. The sample from needle biopsy may assist the doctor to determine what’s causing a mass or lump, an infection, and inflammation. One may undergo imaging tests, such as the computerized tomography (CT) scan or an ultrasound, before needle biopsy. Sometimes these tests are used during the needle biopsy procedure to more accurately locate the area to be biopsied.

Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Segmental Analysis

The report covers the aspiration and biopsy needles market by product type, application, procedure, end-user, and region.

Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product Type

The various product type comprised in the global aspiration & biopsy needles market are biopsy needles and aspiration needles. The biopsy needles segment is also sub-segmented into CNB needles and VAB needles.

The biopsy needle segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer coupled with an increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures (over excision biopsies) are boosting the growth of the biopsy needles segment in the global aspiration & biopsy needles market.

Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Application

The different applications comprised in the global aspiration & biopsy needles market are tumor/cancer application, wound application, and other applications. The tumor/cancer application segment is also sub-segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bone & bone marrow cancer, and other cancer.

Market Players of Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

The key players in the global aspiration & biopsy needles market are CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc, INRAD Inc., Somatex Medical Technologies, Stryker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Remington Medical, Ranfac Corporation, HAKKO CO., LTD, and Merit Medical Systems among others.

