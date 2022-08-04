Propylene Carbonate Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Propylene Carbonate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Propylene Carbonate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Propylene carbonate is a clear, colorless, and nearly odorless organic compound. It is classified as a cyclic carbonate ester, and is used as a solvent and in some types of lubricants. It has a relatively high boiling point and low freezing point, and is miscible with water.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Propylene Carbonate technology include:

-Development of new and improved catalysts for the production of propylene carbonate

-Improvements in the manufacturing process to increase efficiency and yield

-Use of propylene carbonate as a green solvent in various applications

-Continued research into the potential health and environmental benefits of propylene carbonate

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the propylene carbonate market are the growing demand for propylene carbonate from the electronics and automotive industries, and the increasing use of propylene carbonate as a solvent in the paint and coatings industry.

The electronics industry is the largest consumer of propylene carbonate, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. Propylene carbonate is used as a solvent in the production of printed circuit boards and as a dielectric fluid in capacitors. The automotive industry is the second largest consumer of propylene carbonate, and it is used as a plasticizer in automotive coatings, as a coolant in battery systems, and as a hydraulic fluid in power steering systems.

The paint and coatings industry is the third largest consumer of propylene carbonate. Propylene carbonate is used as a solvent in paints and coatings, and it is also used as a coalescing agent in latex paints.

Market Segments

The propylene carbonate market bifurcated on the basis of form, application, and region. On the basis of form, it is segmented into aqueous, pellet, films, and others. By application, it is analyzed across paints & coatings, cleaning, personal care, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The propylene carbonate market report includes players such as BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Empower Materials, Anmol Chemicals Group, Kowa India Pvt.Ltd., ReactChem Co. Ltd, SMC – Global, Taixing Fengming Chemical, and Lixing Chemical.

