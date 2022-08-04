Smart Factory Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | ABB Ltd, Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Factory Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Factory Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart factory is an industrial facility in which advanced technologies are used to increase efficiency and productivity. These technologies include data analytics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and 3D printing. Smart factories are often thought of as the fourth industrial revolution, as they represent a significant departure from traditional manufacturing methods.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Smart Factory technology:

1. The increasing use of sensors and connectivity to collect data and improve decision-making

2. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate processes

3. The use of robotics and other advanced technologies to improve productivity

4. The trend towards more personalized and customized products

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Smart Factory market are:

1. The increasing need for operational efficiency: In the current business scenario, there is a growing need for organizations to optimize their operations and become more efficient. This has led to the increasing adoption of smart factory solutions as they help in reducing wastage, increasing productivity, and improving overall operational efficiency.

2. The need for better quality control: With the increasing competition, there is a need for organizations to produce products of high quality. Smart factory solutions help in achieving this by providing better quality control and monitoring capabilities.

Market Segments:

By Component:

Industrial Sensors

Industrial Robots

Industrial 3D Printers

By Solution:

SCADA

PAM

MES

Industrial Safety

By Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America US



Key Market Players:

ABB Ltd

Endress+Hauser AG

Emerson Electric Co

General Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

