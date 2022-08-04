In-Wheel Motor Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Schaeffler AG, Nissan Motors Corporation, Tesla

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global In-Wheel Motor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on In-Wheel Motor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

In-wheel motor is a type of electric motor that is mounted inside the wheel of a vehicle. This type of motor is used in electric vehicles, as well as some hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. In-wheel motors offer a number of advantages over traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, including improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and quieter operation. In addition, in-wheel motors can provide torque vectoring, which improves handling and stability.

Key Trends

In-Wheel Motor technology is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry due to its many benefits.

In-Wheel Motors offer a more compact and efficient design than traditional automotive engines, and they are also more environmentally friendly. In addition, In-Wheel Motors provide better traction and handling, and they are less likely to overheat.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the In-Wheel Motor market.

Firstly, the In-Wheel Motor offers a more efficient and compact solution for electric vehicles (EVs) compared to the traditional electric motor. This is because the In-Wheel Motor is located within the wheel of the vehicle, which reduces the size and weight of the electric motor. Secondly, the In-Wheel Motor offers a more efficient powertrain for EVs as it can provide power to the wheels directly. This is because the In-Wheel Motor is not connected to the transmission system, which means that there is no power loss through the transmission.

Market Segments:

By Motor Type Inner

Outer

By Power Output Up to 50 KW

50-90 KW

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

LCV