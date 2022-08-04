In-Wheel Motor Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Schaeffler AG, Nissan Motors Corporation, Tesla

In-wheel motor is a type of electric motor that is mounted inside the wheel of a vehicle. This type of motor is used in electric vehicles, as well as some hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. In-wheel motors offer a number of advantages over traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, including improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and quieter operation. In addition, in-wheel motors can provide torque vectoring, which improves handling and stability.

Key Trends

In-Wheel Motor technology is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry due to its many benefits.

In-Wheel Motors offer a more compact and efficient design than traditional automotive engines, and they are also more environmentally friendly. In addition, In-Wheel Motors provide better traction and handling, and they are less likely to overheat.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the In-Wheel Motor market.

Firstly, the In-Wheel Motor offers a more efficient and compact solution for electric vehicles (EVs) compared to the traditional electric motor. This is because the In-Wheel Motor is located within the wheel of the vehicle, which reduces the size and weight of the electric motor. Secondly, the In-Wheel Motor offers a more efficient powertrain for EVs as it can provide power to the wheels directly. This is because the In-Wheel Motor is not connected to the transmission system, which means that there is no power loss through the transmission.

Market Segments:

By Motor Type
  • Inner
  • Outer
By Power Output
  • Up to 50 KW
  • 50-90 KW
By Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Cars
  • LCV
By Cooling Type
  • Air Cooling
  • Liquid Cooling

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Market Players:

  • Schaeffler AG
  • Nissan Motors Corporation
  • Tesla
  • e-Traction B.V,
  • Printed Motors Works
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG
  • Elaphe Ltd
  • NTN Corporation

