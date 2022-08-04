Valeryl chloride Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Omega finechem Pvt. Ltd., Lianfeng Chemicals., Chemicalland21, Tejraj Bros, Dev Enterprise, BASF SE

New York , Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Valeryl chloride report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Valeryl chloride market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Valeryl chloride is an organic compound with the formula CH3COOCH2Cl. It is a colourless liquid that is used as a precursor to other chemicals.

Key Trends

Valeryl chloride is a colorless liquid with a pungent, unpleasant odor. It is miscible with most organic solvents and is used as a chloroacetate ester in the manufacture of a variety of chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and dyes.

The production of valeryl chloride has historically involved the chlorination of acetaldehyde, but this process is no longer used due to the high cost and toxicity of the resulting product. Instead, most valeryl chloride is now produced via the chlorination of isobutyraldehyde. This process is conducted using a variety of catalysts, including phosphorus pentachloride, boron trifluoride, and aluminum chloride.

Market Segments

The valeryl chloride market bifurcated on the basis of purity, application, and region. On the basis of purity, it is segmented into 98%, 99%, and others. By application, it is analyzed across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fragrances, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The valeryl chloride market report includes players such as Omega finechem Pvt. Ltd., Lianfeng Chemicals., Chemicalland21, Tejraj Bros, Dev Enterprise, BASF SE, CABB Chemicals, Hangzhou Fanda Chemical, Leonid Chemical, and Shandong Jiahong Chemical.

Key Drivers

Valeryl chloride is a clear liquid with a sweet, pungent odor. It is miscible with ethanol, ether, and most hydrocarbons. Valeryl chloride is used as an intermediate in the production of perfume esters, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. It is also used as a solvent for resins, oils, and waxes.

The key drivers of the valeryl chloride market are its use as an intermediate in the production of perfume esters and pharmaceuticals, and its use as a solvent for resins, oils, and waxes. The growing demand for these products is expected to drive the valeryl chloride market.

