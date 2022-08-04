Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies.

Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing is a type of mechanical testing that is used to evaluate the potential for a product to generate noise, vibrations, or harshness during operation. This testing is typically used to assess the potential for products to generate noise that could be disruptive or annoying to users, or to assess the potential for products to generate vibrations that could be harmful to users.

Key Companies:

  • Siemens Digital Industries Software
  • Dewesoft
  • GRAS Sound & Vibration
  • Prosig
  • Signal.X
  • Benstone Instruments Inc
  • Data Physics

Key Trends and Drivers:

Some of the trends in NVH testing include the use of more sophisticated equipment to measure noise and vibration, the use of more sophisticated data analysis techniques, and the use of more sophisticated test methods. NVH testing is increasing in importance because of the need to:

  • improve the quality of the product
  • ensure customer satisfaction
  • reduce warranty costs
  • improve the manufacturing process

Market Segments:

By Type

  • Hardware
    • Analyzers
    • Data Acquisition Systems
    • Meters
    • Sensors and Transducers
    • Signal Conditioners
    • Shakers and Controllers
  • Software
    • Acoustic Software
    • Calibration Software
    • Data Acquisition Software
    • Signal Analysis Software
    • Vibration Measurement & Analysis Software

By Application

  • Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing
  • Building Acoustics
  • Mechanical Vibration Testing
  • Product Vibration Testing
  • Impact Hammer Testing & Powertrain
  • Environmental Noise Measurement
  • Pass-by Noise Testing

By Vertical

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Industrial Equipment
  • Work Places
  • Others

