Designspurt Exports Pvt Ltd – One Of A Kind B2B Sourcing Platform In Crafty Homeware

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Designspurt Exports Pvt Ltd has been launched with the aim of creating a platform for business owners to purchase elegant and refreshing designs in metallic artefacts. The organization is driven by the end goal of putting under one platform candle stands, fruit baskets, napkin holders, planter stands and other such products on one online portal for the benefit of retailers and owners of public establishments such as spas, resorts, hotels, restaurants etc. The launch is a welcome move where many online platforms offer such products in the B2C model.

The products at Designspurt are metallic, while some are made of wrought iron, with metallic polish. The finish is rust and lead-free. Readymade, as well as customizable products, are available. The designs are curated by experts and are different from anything that is presently existing in the market. Few pieces are intricate and crafty, while others are subtle and sophisticated. Overall, the product mix is believed to cater to all kinds of requirements – for both offices as well as home spaces.

Presently, the brand has established exports in the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia. It has also created a unique space in the Indian market by creating livelihood opportunities for local artisans. The launch of such a platform is sure to carve out its niche in the market because of the need for a B2B platform as this will only grow in the future- owing to the widening horizons of the interior designing space in India.