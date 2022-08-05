Dotsquares launches new website for Dotsquares Stores

West Sussex, UK, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dotsquares, a company established in the year 2002 offers state of the art digital solutions globally. The company has so far delivered over 10,000+ projects and is topping the game for many years now. Dotsquares also owns a separate division called Dotsquares Stores for its products like extensions, plugins, web applications (apps), templates, etc. In other words, Dotsquares Stores is a marketplace for a variety of digital products.

Recently, Dotsquares announced the launching of a website for its new designed Dotsquares Stores. The new and better version of Dotsquares Stores houses top-rated tools that can help accelerate the growth of your online store. New designed Dotsquares Stores is not just a newer but also a better version of the older website. You can find here a wide range of products, from Magento extensions, project management tool and Salesforce AppExchange to Dynamic CRM solutions. All the products available on the new website are of high-quality and wonderfully responsive.

With over 20 years of experience, Dotsquares now has a team of 900+ developers and 6 offices worldwide. You can choose Dotsquares for trusted and successful design and development solutions of your project. Our experts can help businesses of all sizes to scale up their products and services.