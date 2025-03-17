The Global Beauty Industry Converges at COSME WEEK TOKYO 2025—Be Part of the Action

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — COSME WEEK TOKYO returns in 2025 to once again establish its name as Japan’s largest and most expansive trade show dedicated to the thriving cosmetics industry. Set to take place in Tokyo Big Sight on January 15 (Wednesday) – 17 (Friday), 2025, the event will bring together a dynamic mix of cosmetic brands, health foods, ingredients, OEM services, packaging, beauty equipment, and more. Organised by RX Japan, COSME WEEK TOKYO will continue its legacy in being the ultimate gathering point for beauty brands, suppliers, industry leaders, and buyers, promising to be an unmissable platform for networking, product discovery, and market expansion.

A Comprehensive Line-Up of Six Specialised Shows for Every Beauty Sector

COSME WEEK TOKYO features six specialised shows, covering the entire spectrum of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

COSME TOKYO is Japan’s largest trade fair for a variety of cosmetics products. INNER BEAUTY TOKYO is the go-to venue for importers and retailers looking for beauty and health foods. For those looking for hair products and technologies, the HAIR EXPO TOKYO is a dedicated platform for hair products and revolutionary hair care technologies.

Importers and salons looking for beauty equipment and salon services can find a wide range of selections at ESTHEC JAPAN. Meanwhile, COSME TECH TOKYO highlights all aspects of cosmetics development, from raw materials to manufacturing solutions. And finally, those who are seeking new cosmetic marketing solutions and strategies can gain insights from the COSMETICS MARKETING EXPO.

Additionally, the ACADEMIC FORUM will feature top researchers from universities and leading companies, presenting the latest advancements in cosmetics research. It’s an exceptional opportunity for collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the industry.

Why Attend COSME WEEK TOKYO 2025

Japan is renowned for its high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective cosmetic products. At COSME WEEK TOKYO, distributors, importers, retailers, and buyers can discover the best of Japan’s beauty offerings, including products made with unique, traditional Japanese ingredients like green tea extract, camellia oil, hinoki oil, and gold leaf. These ingredients, many of which remain underutilized outside Japan, provide developers a chance to create distinctive, high-value products.

Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge beauty equipment and packaging machinery. Get hands-on with the latest products, assess their quality firsthand, and gain insights that cannot be replicated through online research.

Explore Global Beauty Trends with Exhibitors from Over 20 Countries

COSME WEEK TOKYO will host 800 companies from 20 countries, showcasing the latest innovations and product offerings from diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Examine luxurious French fragrances from the Dubai-based company, Style & Scents. The Indian company, Lucid Colloids Ltd., will feature Catcol® line based on Guar Gum and Hydrocolloid blends. Those seeking anti-aging and skin-care solutions can check out the offerings from 2H, a leading South Korean brand.

Developers looking for natural ingredients for their cosmetic concepts can connect with Biocosmethic, a French supplier of active ingredients for the cosmetic industry. On the other hand, Coptis Software Solutions offers a wide range of technology for cosmetic research and development (R&D). FacialBeau International Corporation from Taiwan is also set to make its mark in the cosmetic sector at the event by introducing its unique approach of blending sensible technology and sentimental art in product development.

Join the Ultimate Beauty Industry Experience

COSME WEEK TOKYO is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the beauty industry. The event offers all, from sourcing new products and connecting with industry leaders to discovering the latest trends shaping the cosmetics sector. With over 800 companies showcasing a wide array of products and innovations, COSME WEEK TOKYO 2025 is set to elevate the cosmetics industry to new heights.

For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME WEEK TOKYO. [https://www.cosme-week.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html]