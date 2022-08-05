Online gambling Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2021-2031 | GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, MGM Resorts, The Stars Group, William Hill

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Online gambling market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Online gambling has revolutionized the gambling industry, making it possible for people to gamble from the comfort of their own homes. This technology has also made it possible for people to gamble on the go, using their mobile phones and other portable devices.

The most important piece of online gambling is the software that powers the gambling sites. This software is what allows people to place bets and play games online. It is also responsible for ensuring that the games are fair and that the odds are accurate.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in the online gambling market include the following:

The online gambling market is growing at a rapid pace. This is due to the fact that it is a convenient and easy way to gamble. More and more people are finding out about online gambling and are signing up for accounts.

The online gambling market is becoming more competitive. This is because there are more and more companies offering online gambling services. These companies are all vying for a piece of the pie, and this is driving up the competition.

The online gambling market is becoming more regulated. This is because governments are starting to realize the potential of online gambling and are starting to put regulations in place. This is a good thing for the industry, as it will help to ensure that only the best and most reputable companies are able to offer services.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the online gambling market which are set to continue to fuel its growth in the coming years. Firstly, the increasing penetration of internet and mobile devices is making it easier for people to gamble online. Secondly, the increasing number of online gambling operators is providing more choice and competition, which is driving down prices and making it more affordable. Thirdly, the increasing popularity of live dealer games is making online gambling more immersive and exciting, and fourthly, the increasing availability of online gambling products and services in regulated markets is making it more accessible.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Sports Betting
  • Casinos
  • Poker
  • Bingo
  • Others

By Device

  • Desktop
  • Mobile
  • Others
Key Players
  • 888 Holdings
  • Bet365
  • GVC Holdings
  • Kindred Group
  • MGM Resorts
  • The Stars Group
  • William Hill
  • Amaya
  • Coral
  • Gala
  • Ladbrokes
  • Paddy Power
  • Betfair

