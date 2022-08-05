Duty Free Retail Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | DFS Group, Dufry, LS travel retail

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Duty Free Retail Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Duty Free Retail Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Duty free retail is a type of store where customers can purchase items without having to pay taxes or import duties. These stores are typically found in airports, but they can also be found in other locations such as border crossings and cruise ship terminals.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Duty Free Retail technology. First, retailers are increasingly using data analytics to understand customer behavior and preferences. This information is then used to improve the customer experience by tailoring promotions and product offerings. Additionally, retailers are investing in mobile technologies to provide a more convenient shopping experience for customers. This includes developing mobile apps and using mobile payments. Finally, retailers are also looking to adopt new technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence to create unique customer experiences.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the duty free retail market are the same as the key drivers of the retail market in general: location, price, selection, and customer service.

Location is important because it determines who has access to the duty free store. Price is important because it affects how much people are willing to spend on duty free items. Selection is important because it affects what people are able to buy. And customer service is important because it affects how satisfied people are with their purchase.

Market Segments

By Product Type Perfume & Cosmetics Food, confectionery & catering Wine & spirits

By Channel Airports Cruise Liners Railway Stations

By Region North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players

DFS Group

Dufry

LS travel retail

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

