Which region or country driving the demand of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market?

Thermal Barrier Coatings Industry Overview

The global thermal barrier coatings market size was estimated at USD 15.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Rapidly increasing demand for Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) in various applications, such as automotive, energy, and aerospace, is expected to be the key market driver. A rapid upsurge in global automobile production on account of increasing demand from emerging economies is likely to propel the product demand during the forecast period. In addition, technological developments in the automotive sector have resulted in a growing requirement for advanced coating technologies, thereby fueling market growth. Thermal barrier coatings are manufactured using epoxy resins, polymers, aluminates, and zirconia.

Industry participants are engaged in extensive R&D for the development of efficient application technologies and products, while also taking several measures to increase production to fulfill the growing demand. On the other hand, volatile prices of raw materials may hinder industry growth.

Thermal barrier coatings are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. In automotive application, TBC helps reduce heat loss from engine exhaust system components, including exhaust manifolds, turbocharger casings, exhaust headers, downpipes, and tailpipes. A gradual increase in Electric Vehicles (EVs) on roads is expected to positively propel the growth of the automotive industry. This, in turn, is further projected to create demand for TBCs during the forecast period.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak immensely affected the production of automobiles and disrupted the value chain of the automotive industry in 2020. A slowdown or halt in manufacturing activities and declining demand from consumers hampered the automotive industry in 2020. However, with the recommencing of industrial operations, the demand for TBCs in applications such as automotive, aerospace, power plants, and others is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal barrier coatings market on the basis of product, application, technology, combination, and region:

TBC Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Metals Ceramics Intermetallics Others

TBC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Stationary Power Plants Aerospace Automotive Others

TBC Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) EBPVD HVOF Chemical Vapor Deposition Air Plasma Others

TBC Combination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Ceramic YSZ Al2O3 MCrAiY Mullite-based Others

TBC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Thermal Barrier Coatings market include

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Metallisation Ltd.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Precision Coating, Inc.

MesoCoat Inc.

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

ASB Industries Inc.

Thermion

A&A Company

TWI Ltd.

