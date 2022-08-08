Plastic Additives Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Plastic Additives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Plastic Additives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Plastic additives are materials that are added to plastics during the manufacturing process to achieve specific properties. Additives can be used to improve the appearance, durability, or performance of the finished product. Common plastic additives include UV stabilizers, antioxidants, and colorants.

Key Trends

The key trends in plastic additives technology are:

1. Increased use of biodegradable and environmentally friendly additives: With the increased awareness of the environmental impact of plastic waste, there is a trend towards using more biodegradable and environmentally friendly additives in plastic products.

2. Increased use of nanotechnology: Nanotechnology is being used more and more in the development of new plastic additives. This is because nanotechnology can provide improved performance characteristics for plastics, such as increased strength and durability.

3. Increased use of recycled materials: There is a trend towards using more recycled materials in the production of plastic additives. This is because recycled materials often have similar or even better performance characteristics than virgin materials, and they are also more environmentally friendly.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of plastic additives market are its properties such as UV stability, easy processability, and low cost. Additionally, the growing demand from the packaging industry is another key driver for this market. The plastic additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The major players in the plastic additives market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Lanxess AG (Germany).

Market Segment

The plastic additives market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into plasticizers, stabilizers, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into packaging, construction, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global plastic additives market includes players such as Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Albemarle Corporation, SABIC, Mitsui Chemical, Lanxess AG, and others.

