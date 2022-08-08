Chlor-Alkali Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Solvay SA ,Olin Corporation ,Axiall Corporation ,Akzo Nobel NV

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Chlor-Alkali Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Chlor-alkali is a process used to produce chlorine and other chemicals from salt water. The process uses electrolysis to separate the chlorine and other chemicals from the salt water. The chlorine is then used to produce a variety of chemicals, including bleach, plastics, and other products.

Key Trends

The key trends in chlor-alkali technology are:

1. Increasing efficiency: New technologies are emerging that can increase the efficiency of chlor-alkali production. For example, membrane cells are becoming more common, as they are less energy-intensive than traditional diaphragm cells.

2. Cost reduction: The cost of chlor-alkali production is falling as new technologies emerge and become more widespread. For example, the use of membrane cells can reduce the cost of energy consumption.

3. Increased safety: New safety measures are being implemented in chlor-alkali production to reduce the risks of accidents and exposure to hazardous chemicals. For example, many plants are now using automated systems to monitor and control the production process.

Key Drivers

The chlor-alkali industry is driven by a number of factors, including the demand for chlorine and caustic soda, the cost of feedstock and energy, and environmental regulations.

Chlorine is one of the most widely used chemicals in the world, with applications in a variety of industries, including water treatment, paper and pulp production, and chemical manufacturing. Caustic soda is also used in a number of industries, including aluminum production, soap and detergent manufacturing, and oil refining.

The cost of feedstock and energy is a major driver of the chlor-alkali industry. Natural gas is the primary feedstock for chlorine production, and the price of natural gas has a significant impact on the cost of chlorine. Electricity is the primary energy source for caustic soda production, and the price of electricity also affects the cost of caustic soda.

Market Segments

The chlor-alkali market is segmented by product, production process, application, and geography. By product, the market is segmented into caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash. By production, the market is segmented into process membrane cell, diaphragm cell and other production process. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pulp and paper, organic chemical, inorganic chemical, soap and detergent, alumina, textile, and other applications. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Chlor-Alkali market are Solvay SA ,Olin Corporation ,Axiall Corporation ,Akzo Nobel NV ,Covestro AG ,Tosoh Corporation ,Tata Chemicals Ltd ,Tronox Limited ,Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., and AGC Inc.

