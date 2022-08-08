Specialty Tapes Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Specialty Tapes Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Specialty Tapes Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Specialty tapes are adhesive tapes that are designed for specific applications. They typically have unique features that make them ideal for specific tasks. For example, double-sided tape is often used for mounting pictures or attaching labels because it can stick to both surfaces. Masking tape is useful for painting because it can be easily removed without damaging the surface.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in specialty tapes technology include the development of new materials, such as nanomaterials, that can be used to create stronger and more durable tapes. Additionally, there has been a shift towards the use of more environmentally-friendly materials in the production of specialty tapes, as well as a focus on creating tapes that are easier to recycle. Additionally, there is a trend towards the development of specialty tapes that have multiple functions, such as those that can be used for both sealing and insulation.

Key Drivers

The global specialty tapes market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction. The rising demand for specialty tapes from the electronics industry is attributed to the growing demand for flexible printed circuits and the need for advanced packaging solutions. The automotive industry is another major end-user of specialty tapes, due to the increasing demand for vehicles with advanced features such as fuel efficiency and emission reduction. The construction industry is also a major consumer of specialty tapes, due to the need for waterproofing and insulation solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Backing Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Paper

Woven/Non-Woven

PET

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Hygiene

Automotive

White Goods

Key Players

Tesa Tapes Private Limited

Lintec Corporation

Scapa Berry Global Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint-Gobain

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

DermaMed Coatings Company LLC

