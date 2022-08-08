Edge AI Hardware Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Samsung Electronics, IBM, Micron Technology

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Edge AI Hardware Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Edge AI Hardware Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Edge AI hardware is a type of AI hardware that is designed for use in edge computing applications. Edge AI hardware is typically used to perform AI-related tasks such as image recognition, object detection, and voice recognition. Edge AI hardware is often used in conjunction with sensors and cameras to provide real-time data processing and analysis.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, there has been a growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform a wide range of industries. One area that has seen particularly rapid development is edge AI, which refers to the use of AI algorithms on devices at the edge of the network, such as sensors, cameras, and other IoT devices. One of the key trends in edge AI hardware is the development of new types of processors that are specifically designed for AI applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Edge AI Hardware market are the increasing demand for AI-enabled devices, the need for real-time insights, the need for enhanced security, and the need for efficient data processing. AI-enabled devices are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a number of advantages over traditional devices. They are able to provide enhanced security, real-time insights, and efficient data processing. As a result, the demand for AI-enabled devices is expected to increase in the coming years. The need for real-time insights is another key driver of the Edge AI Hardware market. Traditional devices are unable to provide real-time insights due to the delay in data processing.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Processor

Memory

Sensor

By Device Type

Smartphones

Robots

Surveillance Cameras

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Automotive

Key Market Players

Samsung Electronics

IBM

Micron Technology

Xilinx

Google

Microsoft

AMD

Intel Corporation

