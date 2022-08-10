Ultrasonic Sensors Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance and Product Benchmarking, 2027

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ultrasonic Sensors Industry Overview

The global ultrasonic sensors market size was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. An ultrasonic sensor measures the distance of a target object using ultrasonic sound waves, wherein a transducer is used to send and receive ultrasonic pulses and measure time lapses between their transmission and reception. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of ultrasonic sensors for object detection, distance measurement, and pallet detection, among others, across various industries and sectors. Furthermore, as these sensors meet a diverse range of requirements such as material handling, processing, and hygiene detection in the food and beverage industry, their demand has grown significantly in recent years. Moreover, the increasing demand for these systems in the medical industry, for applications such as echo graphs and echocardiograms, is expected to work in favor of the market in near future.

As ultrasonic sensors use higher frequencies compared to electromagnetic sensors, they produce shorter wavelengths that translate into a higher resolution for image processing. As a result, these systems are increasingly being adopted in healthcare applications such as radiography. Furthermore, these systems are used in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for the detection of obstacles and determining the vehicle’s distance from the nearest one. As a result, the increasing demand for AMRs in industries and sectors, including automotive, healthcare, oil & gas, and energy, is likely to boost market growth significantly.

In recent years, the increasing demand for features such as collision detection and parking assistance in driverless cars has significantly boosted the growth of the market. Ultrasonic sensors detect the distance to a nearby obstacle and help avoidance of collision with that object. Furthermore, technology companies such as Cruise LLC, Waymo LLC, and Zoox are focused on the development and provision of self-driving car services, which bodes well for market growth. For instance, in December 2018, Waymo LLC announced that it would be launching a self-driving car service in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Moreover, several companies, including Texas Instruments Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and NXP Semiconductors, are focusing on the development of ultrasonic sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), further fueling the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Texas Instruments Incorporated launched its new ultrasonic sensor MA40S4S, which can detect obstacles from a distance of 20 meters and was designed explicitly for ADAS applications.

Funding by various universities and governments globally for the development of ultrasonic sensors has significantly driven the growth of the market over recent years. For instance, Inductosense, received funding worth USD 12 million in October 2018 from a consortium of investors, including IP Group plc and the University of Bristol, for the development of ultrasonic sensors for monitoring cracks, corrosion, and defects in metals. Furthermore, there has been an increase in demand for ultrasonic sensors for robotic applications such as object detection. This trend, coupled with the rising demand for robots in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea, is likely to work well for the market.

The increasing use of these sensors in the manufacturing sector has positively impacted the growth of the market. In the manufacturing sector, ultrasonic sensors find usage for applications such as high-speed counting of objects on a conveyor belt, liquid level control, box sorting scheme, and robotic sensing. Rising demand across other industrial applications, including precision robotics, inventory control systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles, has impacted market growth. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the application of these systems for level detection in biogas plants, favoring market growth. However, drawbacks such as limited detection range could hamper the market growth. Owing to the presence of the crash protection bar, ultrasonic parking sensors may prove to be physically too deep for installation in the bumper of a range of vehicles.

Ultrasonic Sensors Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasonic sensor market based on technology, type, end-use, and region:

Ultrasonic Sensors Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Retro-reflective Sensor

Through-beam Sensor

Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Level Measurement

Distance Measurement

Obstacle Detection

Others

Ultrasonic Sensors End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2019: Baumer opened a new production facility in North Macedonia, Balkans. The factory was aimed at ensuring quick deliveries to customers across Europe.

August 2019: Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH launched the UB and UC range of ultrasonic sensors for multiple applications. Additionally, these sensors feature high noise immunity and multiplex capability.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ultrasonic Sensors Industry include

Balluff Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Ifm electronic GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

SICK AG

Siemens

