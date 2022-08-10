Marketing Resource Management Market Distribution Channel Estimates and Global Trend Analysis, 2027

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing Resource Management Industry Overview

The global marketing resource management market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2020 It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing need among businesses to ensure brand and regulatory compliance. The increasing need for reducing cycle time projections through content distribution and duplication is anticipated to further fuel the demand for marketing resource management solutions. Moreover, the increasing diversity in delivery channels has fostered the growth of the market. Marketing Resource Management (MRM) solutions enable businesses to streamline their marketing operations. These operations include brand management, workforce management, financial management, and content management, among others. With a blend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, MRM solutions help marketers take complete control of marketing initiatives and tasks. Nowadays, marketers are focusing on more sophisticated marketing processes, thereby creating demand for MRM solutions in various end-use industries.

MRM solutions are made up of applications and technologies that help coordinate processes, workforces, and assets for marketing. These solutions are widely adopted by enterprises for various functionalities, such as performance management, knowledge management, and strategic planning. The advancements in enterprise technology, coupled with global changes in consumer behavior, are expected to drive the demand for MRM solutions over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing consumer demand for digital marketing experiences is expected to propel the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Marketing Resource Management market

The marketing resources are expected to increase the integration of big data sets and include connected Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into business operations, thereby creating growth opportunities for the MRM solutions in various end-use industries. Brand managers across the globe are focusing on adopting Marketing Technology (MarTech) in their business operations. These MarTech tools include Content Management System (CMS), Marketing Automation (MA), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), among others. These tools offer major benefits in terms of performance and asset management.

The absence of cost visibility while implementing marketing resource management applications is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the lack of trust in new marketing technologies is creating challenges for MRM vendors. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to favorably impact market growth. During the pandemic, numerous enterprises have been rapidly applying ML and AI technologies in areas such as project management, strategic planning budgeting, marketing analytics, and media planning execution.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Technology Industry Related Reports

Customer Relationship Management Market – The global customer relationship management market size was valued at USD 52.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Marketing Automation Market – The global marketing automation market size was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Marketing Resource Management Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global marketing resource management market based on solution, services, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Marketing Resource Management Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Brand & Advertising Management

Capacity Planning Management

Creative Production Management

Financial Management

Marketing Asset Management

Marketing Reporting & Analytics

Project Management

Others

Marketing Resource Management Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Consulting & Implementation

Training, Support, and Maintenance

Marketing Resource Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cloud

On-premise

Marketing Resource Management Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Marketing Resource Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Marketing Resource Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Adobe, in collaboration with C3.ai and Microsoft Corporation, launched C3 AI CRM solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. This AI-first CRM solution is purpose-built for various industries and can be integrated with Adobe Experience Cloud. This solution drives customer-related operations with predictive business insights.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Marketing Resource Management Industry include

Adobe

Aprimo US LLC

BrandMaker

HCL Technologies Limited

Infor, Inc.

Microsoft

Northplains

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Workfront, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Marketing Resource Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.