Medical Textiles Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Textiles Industry Overview

The global medical textiles market size was valued at USD 24.70 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for medical-grade textile products is expected to grow on account of the increasing awareness regarding better healthcare services and efficient medical treatments. The growing use of medical textile-based implantable goods, such as artificial ligaments, tendons, and body part enhancements, is expected to drive the market. The burgeoning aging population globally is expected to boost the number of surgeries for knee and joint replacement, in turn, driving the usage of implantable goods, thereby driving the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Medical Textiles market

The U.S. has emerged as one of the most affected nations by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 9, 2021, the country had witnessed more than 35.8 million cases and 617 thousand deaths. Due to this, the government has made large-scale investments in the expansion of healthcare services by adding new hospital beds. In addition, the government is providing aids to ramp up domestic production of personal protection equipment.

For instance, in 2021, Honeywell Corporation announced the expansion of manufacturing operations in its factory based in Smithfield, Rhode Island to produce personal protective equipment. This facility is expected to play a key role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.

Textile manufacturers are employing efforts to integrate across the stages of the value chain to reduce the overall cost of operations. For instance, medical textile manufacturers including ATEX Technologies Inc. and Bally Ribbon Mills are integrated, wherein they produce raw materials, namely fiber and yarns, which are used for manufacturing medical textiles.

Technological advancements by the prominent players in the market have raised the quality standards required for medical-grade textiles. A wide range of biodegradable polymers and natural fibers, along with non-biodegradable synthetic polymers, are being employed for the development of new products in the market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

High Temperature Insulation Market – The global high temperature insulation market size was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global high temperature insulation market size was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Car Care Products Market – he global car care products market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Textiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Woven Knitted Non-woven Others

Medical Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Implantable Goods Non-implantable Goods Healthcare & Hygiene Products Other Applications

Medical Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Textiles market include

Atex Technologies, Inc.

Life-Threads

Careismatic Brands

Bally Ribbon Mills

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Trelleborg AB

Indorama Corporation

Herculite

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Fitesa

Schouw & Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Medical Textiles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter