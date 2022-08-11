Demand For Bio-Based PVC To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2029 | Fact.MR Study

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is one of the world’s prominent synthetic plastic polymers that is being produced in a significant volume at a global level. It comes in two forms that include rigid PVC and flexible PVC. They are referred to as bio-based PVC when produced from renewable and bio-based feedstock instead of the conventional fossil fuel-based feedstocks. The market for bio-based PVC is poised to grow significantly as it has a significant potential to replace the conventional PVC efficiently.

Prominent Key players of the Bio-Based PVC market survey report:

Solvay

Bio-Plastic Solutions, LLC

BiologiQ, Inc.

Trinseo

Proviron

Green Dot Bioplastics

Carnegie Fabrics, LLC

Nomaco

Plastic Extrusion Technologies

AFI Licensing LLC

Presco

ENSO Plastics

Neste

Bio-Based PVC Market Segmentation

The global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented on the basis of processing method, applications, end-uses and regions.

On the basis of processing method, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Fiber extrusion

Injection blow molding

Injection molding

Lamination

Thermoforming

Others

On the basis of applications, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Agriculture films

Bags

Blisters

Bottles and canisters

Caps and closures

Containers and bins

Cosmetics

Fibers

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global Bio-Based PVC market can be segmented as:

Building and Construction

Transportation and Packaging

Electricals and Electronics

Textiles

Others

