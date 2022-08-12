Fresh Food Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fresh Food Packaging Industry Overview

The global fresh food packaging market size was estimated at USD 123.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for organic fresh food products like fruits, vegetables, and dairy from diet and health-conscious consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, ever-increasing foodservice operators and retail chains in North American and European economies are projected to switch from plastic packaging to a sustainable solution to attract an environment-conscious consumer base in the region. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for eco-friendly fresh food packaging.

The U.S. is one of the largest markets for packaging products around the globe with a total market exceeding USD 177 billion as of 2019, according to the Flexible Packaging Association. It is one of the largest producers and exporters for the application industries including dairy products, eggs, meat, and fruits and vegetables which has created a huge demand for fresh food packaging products in the country.

According to the data published by Produce Marketing Association in October 2020, fresh produce sales increased by USD 4.5 billion in the U.S. between January and August 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. According to a survey conducted in July 2020, a majority of contemporary consumers preferred the purchase of fresh food and are willing to pay a premium price for the same.

Plastic resins such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and others like paper pulp, metals, and glass are mainly used to package produce products. These plastic resins are derived from crude oil. In addition, materials like steel, aluminum, and glass are energy-intensive materials. Therefore, continuous fluctuation in crude oil prices leads to uncertainty around the availability of raw materials at lower or economical prices creating challenges for fresh food packaging.

Furthermore, to curb the humongous amount of plastic waste generated annually, many regulatory bodies and governments around the world have imposed restrictions on the generation of primarily plastic waste over the years. The regulatory bodies are emphasizing the circular economy under which higher importance would be given to the reusability of packaging products and strengthening of recycling activities which is expected to create challenges for the plastic material and opportunities for paper and paper board, bagasse, and polylactic acid.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fresh food packaging market on the basis of packaging type, material, application, and region:

Fresh Food Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Rigid Flexible

Fresh Food Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Plastic Paper & Paper Board Bagasse Polylactic Acid Others

Fresh Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Eggs, Meat, and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products

Fresh Food Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fresh Food Packaging market include

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi

Coveris

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

Flex-Pack

Transcontinental Inc.

FFP Packaging Ltd.

Sealed Air

GRUPO LANTERO

INFIA srl

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

ProAmpac

Genpak, LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

WINPAK LTD

