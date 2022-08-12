Immunoassay Market Dynamics, Landscape And Latest Trends 2030

Immunoassay Industry Overview

The global immunoassay market size is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The introduction of PoC rapid tests and automated immunoassay analyzers is boosting the market growth. In addition, the rising number of chronic and infectious diseases is leading to high market growth.

Immunoassay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunoassay market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Analyzers/Instruments and Software & Services.

In 2021, the reagents and kits segment dominated the market for immunoassay and accounted for a revenue share of over 60.0%. The segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The large share can be attributed to the high demand for immunoassay reagents and kits for diagnosis purposes with the growing prevalence of infectious and autoimmune diseases .

. The software and services segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased availability and high demand for cost-effective immunoassay services in developing markets.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)Rapid Test and Others.

The EIA/ELISA segment dominated the market for immunoassay and held a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Some of the major advantages of this method over Immunoelectrophoresis and immunodiffusion are reduced assay time, quantitative results, and the requirement of limited antisera for analysis.

A rapid test, also known as lateral flow immunoassay, is used to detect the existence of the target analyte without utilizing specialized equipment. The rapid test technique has various applications such as in dengue and infections caused by Legionella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Zika, and Listeria.

Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies are used specifically for Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM), Immunoglobulin A (IgA), and Immunoglobulin (IgD) for precise identification of target analyte.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Diseases and Others.

The infectious disease testing segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This high share can be attributed to the rise in the incidence of infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria, influenza, and the novel COVID-19.

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases globally is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for immunoassays during the forecast period. According to a report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the incidence of cancer was estimated to be 18.1 million new cases, whereas about 9.6 million deaths due to the disease were recorded in 2018.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Academic Research Centers and Others.

The hospitals segment dominated the market for immunoassay and accounted for a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The rise in the number of hospitals has led to the high growth of this segment. With the ongoing changes in the healthcare industry, the need for hospitals with advanced facilities has increased.

Blood banks are anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of infectious diseases being tested for in these laboratories during the screening and processing of donated blood. In addition, ELISA is simple to perform and requires minimal specialized instruments and equipment, hence is widely used in blood banks.

Immunoassay Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies are undertaking extensive strategic initiatives in the field of immunoassays, including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and regional expansion, to address the unmet needs of patients.

Some prominent players in the global immunoassay market include

Siemens Healthineers

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Quidel Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

